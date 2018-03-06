2018 March Primary Election Results - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

2018 March Primary Election Results

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Race Votes  Precincts
Wichita Co. 30th District Judge
Dobie Kosub 2,380 Early Voting
Jeff McKnight 3,820 Early Voting
Wichita Co. District Attorney
John Gillespie 3,676 Early Voting
Maureen Shelton (I) 2,678 Early Voting
Wichita Co. Justice of the Peace, Prec. 1, Place 2
James Hughes 1,820 Early Voting
Robert Woodruff 2,043 Early Voting
Wichita Co. Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
Rodney Burchett 573 Early Voting
Nancy Viavattene (I) 492 Early Voting
State Senate District 30
Craig Carter 3,878 5 of 500 
Craig Estes (I) 6,286 5 of 500 
Pat Fallon 18,087 5 of 500 
Texas Governor
(R) Greg Abbott (I) 388,351 97 of 7,677
(R) SECEDE Kilgore 5,039 97 of 7,677
(R) Barbara Krueger 37,144 97 of 7,677
(D) James Jolly Clark 6,086 95 of 7,694
(D) Cedric Davis, Sr.  19,124 95 of 7,694
(D) Joe Mumbach 3,210 95 of 7,694
(D) Adrian Ocegueda 7,738 95 of 7,694
(D) Jeffrey Payne 10,904 95 of 7,694
(D) Lupe Valdez 111,150 95 of 7,694
(D) Tom Wakely 9,323 95 of 7,694
(D) Andrew White 63,544 95 of 7,694
(D) Grady Yarbrough 11,665 95 of 7,694
U.S. Senate - Texas
(R) Ted Cruz (I) 363,944 97 of 7,677
(R) Stefano de Stefano 15,415 97 of 7,677
(R) Bruce Jacobson, Jr. 18,935 97 of 7,677
(R) Mary Miller 27,754 97 of 7,677
(R) Geraldine Sam 6,030 97 of 7,677
(D) Sema Hernandez 61,860 95 of 7,694
(D) Edward Kimbrough 38,317 95 of 7,694
(D) Beto O'Rourke 142,966 95 of 7,694

