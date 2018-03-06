2018 March Primary Election Results

|Race
|Votes
|Precincts
|Wichita Co. 30th District Judge
|Dobie Kosub
|2,380
|Early Voting
|Jeff McKnight
|3,820
|Early Voting
|Wichita Co. District Attorney
|John Gillespie
|3,676
|Early Voting
|Maureen Shelton (I)
|2,678
|Early Voting
|Wichita Co. Justice of the Peace, Prec. 1, Place 2
|James Hughes
|1,820
|Early Voting
|Robert Woodruff
|2,043
|Early Voting
|Wichita Co. Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
|Rodney Burchett
|573
|Early Voting
|Nancy Viavattene (I)
|492
|Early Voting
|State Senate District 30
|Craig Carter
|3,878
|5 of 500
|Craig Estes (I)
|6,286
|5 of 500
|Pat Fallon
|18,087
|5 of 500
|Texas Governor
|(R) Greg Abbott (I)
|388,351
|97 of 7,677
|(R) SECEDE Kilgore
|5,039
|97 of 7,677
|(R) Barbara Krueger
|37,144
|97 of 7,677
|(D) James Jolly Clark
|6,086
|95 of 7,694
|(D) Cedric Davis, Sr.
|19,124
|95 of 7,694
|(D) Joe Mumbach
|3,210
|95 of 7,694
|(D) Adrian Ocegueda
|7,738
|95 of 7,694
|(D) Jeffrey Payne
|10,904
|95 of 7,694
|(D) Lupe Valdez
|111,150
|95 of 7,694
|(D) Tom Wakely
|9,323
|95 of 7,694
|(D) Andrew White
|63,544
|95 of 7,694
|(D) Grady Yarbrough
|11,665
|95 of 7,694
|U.S. Senate - Texas
|(R) Ted Cruz (I)
|363,944
|97 of 7,677
|(R) Stefano de Stefano
|15,415
|97 of 7,677
|(R) Bruce Jacobson, Jr.
|18,935
|97 of 7,677
|(R) Mary Miller
|27,754
|97 of 7,677
|(R) Geraldine Sam
|6,030
|97 of 7,677
|(D) Sema Hernandez
|61,860
|95 of 7,694
|(D) Edward Kimbrough
|38,317
|95 of 7,694
|(D) Beto O'Rourke
|142,966
|95 of 7,694
