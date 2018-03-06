Chilly for a Short While

Temperatures are going to be chilly tonight with freezing temperatures area wide. By morning, most lows will be in the 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday will also be cool, with most highs in the 50s. A nice warm up begins Thursday into Friday and possibly Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s with some 80s possible. Another shot of chilly air arrives Sunday into the first part of the Spring Break Week.
