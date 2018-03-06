Municipal Government Center plans released - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Municipal Government Center plans released

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Officials with the City of Wichita Falls released the renderings for the proposed Municipal Government Center on Tuesday. 

The proposed Wichita Falls Downtown Municipal Center would be a three component, two and three-story building.

It would consolidate the current City Hall, Police Department and Central Fire Department in downtown Wichita Falls. 

The proposed site would take up four city blocks between Scott and Ohio Streets and 5th and 3rd Streets just north of the Historic District.

For a closer look at this bond proposal and the others can be found here.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

