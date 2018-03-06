Tenants react to apartment complex shooting

Two people remain in the hospital following a shooting Monday night at a Wichita Falls apartment complex.

John Hellams, a Plantation Apartment Complex tenant, said he could hear the gunshots from his room.

"I was sitting in my living room, my wife and I were watching TV and then we heard like two gunshots," Hellams said.

Quickly after that, Hellams said he took a look outside his window.

"I've seen some lady downstairs and she was hollering and screaming talking about her son had been shot," Hellams said.

Wichita Falls Police tell us officers responded to the call just before 8:30 p.m.

When police arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds outside the apartment complex.

"(The victims are) one 18-year-old white male and a 27-year-old white male," Sgt. Harold McClure with WFPD said. "One of them had been shot in the leg and the other was shot in the body. Both were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries."

Police said witnesses told them the suspect escaped in a bluish green Chevy extended cab pickup truck.

Hellams said this is the first time something like this has happened in the neighborhood since he moved in September.

Even though this was a scary situation for many he said it doesn't frighten him.

"I don't mess with anybody the wrong way or nothing like that so I don't have enemies," Hellams said.

Police said they have been given the name of a suspect in this shooting. However, they aren't releasing that name at this time.

