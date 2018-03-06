Tenants react to apartment complex shooting

The head of the National Economic Council plans to resign, the White House has confirmed.
The head of the National Economic Council plans to resign, the White House has confirmed.
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.
A Wichita Falls hospital got an upgrade for patients with a dangerous heart condition.
A Wichita Falls hospital got an upgrade for patients with a dangerous heart condition.
Two people are still in the hospital following Monday nights shooting at a Wichita Falls apartment complex.
Two people are still in the hospital following Monday nights shooting at a Wichita Falls apartment complex.
Officials with the City of Wichita Falls released the renderings for the proposed Municipal Government Center on Tuesday.
Officials with the City of Wichita Falls released the renderings for the proposed Municipal Government Center on Tuesday.