HS Soccer scores and highlights: March 6 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Soccer scores and highlights: March 6

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
WFHS's Alyssa Hollis scores a corner kick vs. Sherman. / Source: KAUZ WFHS's Alyssa Hollis scores a corner kick vs. Sherman. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

District 5-5A

WFHS      1 (7-2-3)
Sherman  2 (3-6-2)
WF: Adrian Botello G

Rider       2 (4-1-6)
Braswell  2 (4-4-3)

District 3-4A

Decatur  3 (6-1)
Hirschi    0 (1-6)

Bridgeport  10 (6-1)
Burkburnett  0 (1-6)

Girls

District 5-5A

Sherman  0 (1-8-2)
WFHS      7 (8-2-2)
WF: Alyssa Hollis 3 G, A, Alyssa Salinas 2 G, 3 A

Braswell  3 (3-6-2)
Rider       5 (11-0)
RID: Maddi Kyle 2 G, A, Keeley Ayala/Amaya Spearman G, A each

District 3-4A

Decatur  0 (1-4-2)
Hirschi   3 (5-2)

Bridgeport    3 (5-1-1)
Burkburnett  0 (1-5-1)

