HS Diamond scores and highlights: March 6

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Burkburnett's Jocelyn Bright hits a double in the Lady Bulldogs' 3-2 loss to Abilene Cooper / Source: KAUZ Burkburnett's Jocelyn Bright hits a double in the Lady Bulldogs' 3-2 loss to Abilene Cooper / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Baseball

Non-District

WFHS   9
Hirschi  7

Archer City  7
Holliday       5
F/10

De Leon  14
Olney        3
F/6

Softball

District 5-5A

Rider  11 (1-1)
WFHS  3 (1-1)
RID: Carli Ward/Jaida Vinson 3 RBI each

District 8-3A

#7 City View  25 (1-0)
Nocona           4 (0-1)
F/3
CV: Maddie Chalenburg 3 IP, 8 K, 4 RBI

Holliday  7 (0-1)
Bowie     3 (1-0)
HOL: Bree Zellers 3 RBI
BOW: Taylor McCarty 3 RBI

Boyd        5 (0-1)
Henrietta  9 (1-0)
HEN: Kaci Williams 3 H, 3 RBI

District 8-2A

Northside      0 (0-1)
Archer City  15 (1-0)
F/4/Gm 1
AC: Lindy Reid 4 RBI, Cienna Diaz 3 RBI

Archer City  24 (2-0)
Northside      1 (0-2)
F/3/Gm 2
AC: Kaitlyn Miller/Vanessa Rater 4 RBI each

Olney            2 (0-1)
Windthorst  17 (1-0)
F/4/Gm 1
WIN: MacKenzie Gillispie 3 H, 5 RBI

Windthorst  22 (2-0)
Olney            0 (0-2)
F/3/Gm 2
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer/Claire Hemmi 4 RBI each

Quanah           0 (0-1)
#16 Petrolia  15 (1-0)
F/3
PET: Raeley Mataska 3 H, 4 RBI, Lindy Alexander 3 RBI, 2 IP, 5 K

Electra   18 (1-0)
Seymour  5 (0-1)

Non-District

Abilene Cooper  3
#9 Burkburnett   2
BURK: Caitlin Brooks RBI

