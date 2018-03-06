At least one killed in wreck near Iowa Park

At least one person was killed in an accident on Highway 287 west of Iowa Park. (Source KAUZ)
IOWA PARK, TX(RNN Texoma) -
A fatal accident has occurred on Highway 287 west of Iowa Park.
According to officials, a car ran into the back of an 18-wheeler, causing the car to catch fire which then spread to the trailer it hit. It is not clear how many people were in the car at this time. No one in the 18-wheeler was injured.
We have a crew on scene and will have updates as we get them.
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,file). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, Oakland Mayor, Libby Schaaf, center, discusses California's growing homeless crisis at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Schaaf has been at odds with U.S. Attor...
The Trump administration is suing to block California laws that extend protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Charlie Ruff with Jersey Central Power and Light works to repair power lines in Morristown, N.J., Monday, March 5, 2018. Tens of thousands of New Jersey residents remain without power and emergency officials are watching coastal ...
Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still without electricity after last week's storm as another nor'easter threatens the hard-hit area with heavy, wet snow,...
