At least one killed in wreck near Iowa Park

At least one killed in wreck near Iowa Park

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
At least one person was killed in an accident on Highway 287 west of Iowa Park. (Source KAUZ) At least one person was killed in an accident on Highway 287 west of Iowa Park. (Source KAUZ)
IOWA PARK, TX(RNN Texoma) -

A fatal accident has occurred on Highway 287 west of Iowa Park.

According to officials, a car ran into the back of an 18-wheeler, causing the car to catch fire which then spread to the trailer it hit. It is not clear how many people were in the car at this time. No one in the 18-wheeler was injured.

We have a crew on scene and will have updates as we get them.

Stay with us for updates on this story.

