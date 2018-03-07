Chase ends with SUV in creek, man in custody

A chase ends with a man in custody and a suburban in a creek on Tuesday night.

Around 10:13 p.m. officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department said they attempted to pull over a black SUV for a traffic violation.

The driver did not stop and a chase ensued. Officers said the driver ditched the vehicle on Humphreys Street and ran off down the bike path that runs next to Holliday Creek.

Police said the vehicle was left in drive and ended up rolling into the creek. Officers caught the driver and took him into custody.

Police said the driver is a 48-year-old man who is a convicted felon. Officers said a handgun was found on him.

Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

