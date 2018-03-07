The planets align this week

The planets have aligned, at least Jupiter, Mars, Venus, and Pluto.

This morning just before dawn you could see Jupiter closest to the moon. In order, looking to the left of Jupiter you will see Mars and Jupiter. If you have a telescope you may be able to see Pluto.

The line of planets can be seen looking southeast to south just before the sunrises.

March 8th the moon will be between Jupiter and Mars

March 9th the moon will be close to mars and on Saturday the Moon will be between Mars and Venus. These are the three best mornings to see the planets.

March comes with a chance to see two more planets. On March 18, 19 and 20th you can see Venus and Mercury by looking west about 40 minutes after sunset.

