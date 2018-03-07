New Details: Chase ends with SUV in creek, man in custody

WFPD says Steven King, 48, did not stop for officers and began to lead police on a chase on Tuesday night. (Source: WCSO)

We're learning more about a chase on Tuesday night that ended with a man in custody and an SUV in Holliday Creek.

According to WFPD, around 10 p.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation at the intersection of Brook and Kell West.

The driver, later identified as Steven King, 48, did not stop and began to lead police on a chase. The pursuit continued down Speedway to Kell East and crossed onto Harding Street.

Officers said King got out of his vehicle near Holliday Creek and began running on the trail that runs along the creek. The vehicle continued to roll through a fence and came to rest in Holliday Creek.

During the pursuit, officers said they saw King throw down a handgun that was later recovered. He was taken into custody in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Blvd.

King was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail and charged with Evading, Resisting Arrest, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Tampering with Evidence and Duty Upon Striking a Fixed Object. As of Wednesday afternoon, no bond had been set.

