MSU student arrested after alleged incident at Legacy Hall

A student and MSU football player was arrested on Monday for burglary in connection with an incident at Legacy Hall.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Saturday, March 3, the victim was in his dorm room on the fourth floor of Legacy Hall when he heard a knock on his door.

The victim said when he went to the door and looked out the peephole he saw fellow student and football teammate, Marcus Ray Reynolds, Jr.

The victim answered the door and was he was immediately rushed by three to four people and was pushed back and knocked down in the corner of his room.

The victim said he was then punched, kicked, and stomped for around 30 to 40 seconds. The victim said Reynolds was the only one he recognized due to being 'rushed so fast' according to arrest documents.

WFPD said the victim suffered injuries to his body and face from the assault. A warrant for Reynolds' arrest was issued on Monday, March 5 for Burglary: Habitation TPC 30.02 which is a felony.

Reynolds was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail Monday afternoon in lieu of a $50,000 bond. There are also three fugitive from justice holds out of Georgia for

Aggravated Assault, Robbery by Force and Obstruction of Office.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Reynolds was no longer listed on the MSWU 2018 Football Roster.

