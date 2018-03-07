Grass fires kept crews busy Wednesday - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Grass fires kept crews busy Wednesday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
The fire in a field along Onaway Trail burned around two acres Wednesday. (Source: RNN Texoma) The fire in a field along Onaway Trail burned around two acres Wednesday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
Crews said pipe cutting nearby caused a Mesquite pasture to ignite in flames on Wednesday. (Source: RNN Texoma) Crews said pipe cutting nearby caused a Mesquite pasture to ignite in flames on Wednesday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA COUNTY, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Several grass fires sparked Wednesday afternoon across Texoma. The first sparked just after 12:30 p.m. in a field along Onaway Trail in Wichita Falls. 

Fire officials said six units responded to the fire that burned around two acres. It took around 45 minutes to get the fire under control. A cause is unknown at this time. 

Shortly after, around 1:14 p.m. another fire sparked in a field along the 7600 block of Seymour Highway. Fire officials said residents next door to the area were cutting pipes with a chop saw and sparks from that ignited a mesquite pasture. 

Two Wichita West VFD crews and six WFFD crews responded to the scene. Crews back burned the ditches near the highway to make sure it would not cross the roadway. 

As of 3 p.m. crews on the scene said they were going to let the fire burn out since it was not threatening any structures. 

