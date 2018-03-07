Grass fires kept crews busy Wednesday

Austrian media report that several people have been injured in a knife attack on the streets of Vienna.
Austrian media report that several people have been injured in a knife attack on the streets of Vienna.
A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.
A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.
As the new snow flies, folks in the Northeast are still getting over last week’s storm that battered the region.
As the new snow flies, folks in the Northeast are still getting over last week’s storm that battered the region.
Several grass fires sparked Wednesday afternoon across Texoma.
Several grass fires sparked Wednesday afternoon across Texoma.
A student and MSU football player was arrested on Monday for burglary in connection with an incident at Legacy Hall.
A student and MSU football player was arrested on Monday for burglary in connection with an incident at Legacy Hall.