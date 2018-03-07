Warming Up into the Weekend

South winds will bring a return of milder weather starting Thursday into Friday and Saturday. Most highs will be in the 70s, but we may get to 80 on Saturday. Another surge of cool air returns late in the weekend into the early parts of Spring Break Week. As of now, the second half of spring break week looks good.
Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist
