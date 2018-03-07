Winds, Temperatures Increase to Finish the Week

Its cold this morning with temperatures in the 30s. The good news is temperatures will warm more quickly today. In fact, by noon we'll be warmer than we were at anytime Wednesday. We'll benefit from a south breeze, driving temperatures to the upper 60s. Despite some cloud cover, we expect temperatures to warm to the 70s Friday. The challenge in Saturday's forecast to determining when a cold front will come through. With an early arrival, skies will be cloudy and highs will be near 70. With a later arrival, fire danger will be high and temps may climb to near 80 degrees. Sunday bring a strong north winds and cooler temperatures.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist