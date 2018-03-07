Bowie Jackrabbits get red carpet send-off to state

The Bowie Jackrabbits are on their way to San Antonio for the UIL State Basketball Tournament.

"It's crazy, I'm excited," junior guard Justin Franklin said. "I mean we've been preparing for this. When the community gets behind you like this it's hard not to get excited."

With big posters, Bowie Elementary students were so thrilled to meet and wish the team good luck.

"It's just an awesome feeling having this attention," senior point guard Keck Jones said. "And just being grateful for it is the main thing, but it's awesome."

However, the elementary school was not the only one that got to wish the team good luck. The basketball team, followed by many of their supporters, stopped by every campus in the district to thank their fans.

"We're excited. We're ready!" Coach Doug Boxell said. "This is something we've been talking about all year. Really for the last five years, so the kids are excited and ready to go down there."

Connie Thomas, a big Jackrabbits fan and alumna said their send-off brought back many memories, as she witnessed the school win their most recent state championship in 1974 and saw them play in their last state trip in 1991.

"What I've seen about these young men is that there is not one person that does it all," Thomas said. "They all contribute and they're all just good solid ballplayers."

Of course, the team couldn't leave without a picture with legendary coach Gayno Shelton, who coached the team for 25 years and guided them to the 1974 championship.

Bowie will face Grandview Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Alamodome. Newschannel 6 Sports Director Adam Ostrow will have a full recap of the game on Thursday!

