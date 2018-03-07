Man arrested in alleged tire theft ring - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Man arrested in alleged tire theft ring

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WFPD, DPS & San Antonio Police said Alfonso Sosa and two others were part of a tire theft ring that hit a tire store in Wichita Falls. (Source: WCSO) WFPD, DPS & San Antonio Police said Alfonso Sosa and two others were part of a tire theft ring that hit a tire store in Wichita Falls. (Source: WCSO)
SAN ANTONIO, TX (KAUZ) -

A San Antonio man has been arrested for his alleged part in a tire theft ring across Texas. 

On January 15, 2018, officers with the WFPD were called out to T&W Tire in the 5000 block of Jacksboro Highway in reference to a burglary. 

Surveillance video from the business showed a UHAUL truck drive to the rear gate and into the yard around midnight. The truck was in that area for 20 minutes before leaving the business.

Management said they were unsure of how many tractor truck tires were stolen during this burglary. 

On the same day, around 8:20 a.m. San Antonio Police were called out to a location in reference to a UHAUL truck being driven by a person wearing a mask. Callers said the vehicle was driving erratically. 

When SAPD arrived on the scene, they could see the UHAUL truck parked back to back to another box truck. Officers could see people transferring items from the UHAUL truck to the other box truck. 

When officers announced themselves, one man took off running but was quickly caught by police. The other man was taken into custody without incident. 

Officers said the tires inside the box trucks had stickers on them that showed they belonged to T&W Tire in Wichita Falls. While on the scene, officers found a woman sleeping in a nearby sedan. The woman said she was with the two men. 

During the investigation, it was discovered that several T&W Tire locations in south Texas have been burglarized using a UHAUL truck. Investigators said the UHAUL trucks were usually stolen from the city where the tire burglary took place.

WFPD confirmed the UHAUL seen in surveillance video at the Wichita Falls T&W Tire location had been stolen from the UHAUL business in the 2800 block of Kell Blvd. 

According to the arrest warrant, SAPD and DPS investigators believed on January 14, 2018, Myra Mendiola drove Joel Vargas and Alfonso Sosa to Wichita Falls to burglarize the UHAUL business and T&W Tire. 

Approximately 85 tires were stolen at a value of $40,375. Due to the exact crime taking place at several T&W Tire locations, a warrant was issued for Sosa for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (Theft Over $30,000 Under $150,000.)

Sosa was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Tuesday night. His bond has been set at $150,000.

