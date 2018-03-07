P.E.T.S. Low -cost Spay and Neuter hits milestone

P.E.T.S Low cost Spay and Neuter is celebrating 50,000 spay and neuter surgeries done at the clinic.

The idea to open the clinic came in 2007 with Leslie Harrelson.

"I Googled how to stop pet overpopulation," said Harrelson. "It said spay and neuter, and all the research showed anywhere a spay and neuter clinic opened, pet overpopulation and euthanasia would decrease by 30%."

Since opening, the non-profit has performed thousands of spay and neuters on cats and dogs.

On Monday, the clinic hit a new mark of 50,000.

"I remember when we hit 1,000 and it was such a big deal," said Harrelson. "All milestones are really big and very important to us. 50,000 is a huge one."

In the last 11 years, the organization has been able to save the lives of hundreds of thousands of unwanted pets.

"We are getting there," said Harrelson. "Last year, we took in 3,678 dogs compared to over 10,000 before we started. Little by little every year, we are making progress."

The goal for Harrelson and the staff at P.E.T.S. is making sure every dog and cat has a home.

"We are going to go until we don't have to kill healthy cats and dogs in Wichita Falls and surrounding communities," said Harrelson.

Since the opening of P.E.T.S. Low-cost Spay and Neuter, services have expanded to routine vaccinations, heart worm testing, and nail clipping.

