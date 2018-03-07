Victim identity released in fiery crash near Iowa Park - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Victim identity released in fiery crash near Iowa Park

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
DPS officials said a 23-year-old woman from Hereford, Texas died following this crash on Tuesday night. (Source: KAUZ)

WICHITA COUNTY, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Department of Public Safety officials released the name of the woman who died following a crash Tuesday night near Iowa Park. 

DPS Trooper Dan Buesing confirmed Danielle Marie Galvan, 23, of Hereford, Texas died after the car she was driving ran into the back of an 18-wheeler on U.S. 287.

The vehicle caught fire and spread to the trailer around 8:45 p.m. Officials said Galvan was in her vehicle alone. 

There were two people in the tractor-trailer at the time of the crash but they were not injured.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

