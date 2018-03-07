Victim identity released in fiery crash near Iowa Park

A fatal accident has occurred on Highway 287 west of Iowa Park.
A fatal accident has occurred on Highway 287 west of Iowa Park.
A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.
A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.
Department of Public Safety officials released the name of the woman who died following a crash Tuesday night near Iowa Park.
Department of Public Safety officials released the name of the woman who died following a crash Tuesday night near Iowa Park.
The Bowie Jackrabbits are on their way to San Antonio for the UIL State Basketball Tournament. "It's crazy, I'm excited I mean we've been preparing for this," junior guard Justin Franklin said. "When the community gets behind you like this its hard not to get excited."
The Bowie Jackrabbits are on their way to San Antonio for the UIL State Basketball Tournament. "It's crazy, I'm excited I mean we've been preparing for this," junior guard Justin Franklin said. "When the community gets behind you like this its hard not to get excited."
Austrian media report that several people have been injured in a knife attack on the streets of Vienna.
Austrian media report that several people have been injured in a knife attack on the streets of Vienna.
As the new snow flies, folks in the Northeast are still getting over last week’s storm that battered the region.
As the new snow flies, folks in the Northeast are still getting over last week’s storm that battered the region.