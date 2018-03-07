Drought conditions improve but more rain needed

Wichita County voters showed up to the polls yesterday and District 30 showed an increase in voters. Some are giving credit to the fact that it was a competitive election locally. Others are saying that voters may have a growing interest in politics in general. Some also believe social media played a big part in getting voters to show up.
A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.
Austrian media report that several people have been injured in a knife attack on the streets of Vienna.
Last month's rain and ice played a role in getting Wichita County out of severe drought conditions but strong winds and warm weather are drying out the soil. "It's an improvement," Wichita County Texas A&M Ag Extension Agent David Graf said. "It puts us back what's called drought mode that could change in a couple of weeks."
Department of Public Safety officials released the name of the woman who died following a crash Tuesday night near Iowa Park.
