Wichita County shows an increase in voters for March primary

Wichita County voters showed up to the polls yesterday and District 30 showed an increase in voters.

Some are giving credit to the fact that it was a competitive election locally. Others are saying that voters may have a growing interest in politics in general. Some also believe social media played a big part in getting voters to show up.

Wichita County has around 70,000 registered voters. Out of that 13,234 voted. That is not a high percentage but it is more than the number of voters that came out in the 2014 March Primaries.

Officer Robert Woodruff, winner of Justice of The Peace, Precinct 1, Place 2, credits social media as one of the reasons voters showed up to vote for him.

He said, “we put a lot of effort into that and we wanted to make it look professional.”

MSU Political Science Professor Steve Garrison says social media played a big part in encouraging voters both in District 30 and statewide.

Professor Garrison said, “…there are candidates sort of saturating the market with more modern campaign ads and techniques. I think in some ways it's kind of a follow-up of how the 2016 Presidential Election was run instead of the traditional T.V. ads.”

Professor Garrison says, that the reason incumbents like Craig Estes and Maureen Shelton may have lost was because they focused more on traditional ad placements and less on social media compared to their opponents.

Statewide, there was also an increase in voters – mostly for the Democratic Primary at 87%. However, the number of voters for the Republican Primary was higher overall.