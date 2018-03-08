WFPD investigating morning drive-by shooting

This year, the celebration is energized by the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, promoting women’s issues.
A man was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning following a drive-by shooting according to police.
Some Emperor penguins took up interest a camera when Eddie Gault, an Australian Antarctic expeditioner, left it on the ice.
P.E.T.S Low cost Spay and Neuter are celebrating 50,000 spay and neuter surgeries done at the clinic.
Austrian media report that several people have been injured in a knife attack on the streets of Vienna.
