WFPD investigating morning drive-by shooting

A man was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning following a drive-by shooting according to police.

Around 6:25 a.m. officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to Ward and Kell East access road for a shots fired call.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to the hospital via AMR for his injuries which police said were non-life threatening.

Officers said the man was dropped off at Ulen Lane and was walking along the Kell East access road toward Ward Street when a white vehicle drove by and shot the victim in the leg.

The shooting is under investigation. If you have any information about this crime you can call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

