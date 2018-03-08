Sizzling With 6: Heff's Salad

Ingredients:



Spring Mix

Cheddar Cheese

Croutons

Tomatoes

Bacon

Grilled Onions

Grilled Mushrooms

Grilled Jalapenos

Choice of beef or chicken

Procedure:

Once the meat of choice is cooked add all the ingredients in one bowl, toss it, plate it, and enjoy! For a closer look at our Sizzling With 6 deal with Heff's Burgers and other Texoma eateries, click here.

