BBB: Online purchase scams riskiest form of consumer fraud

According to the Scam Tracker 2017 Annual Risk Report, online purchase scams is now the riskiest form of consumer fraud. (Source: KAUZ)

The BBB released its Scam Tracker 2017 Annual Risk Report earlier this week.

According to the report, online purchase scams is now the riskiest form of consumer fraud. The scam is up to number one from number four in 2016.

The report also showed the most common online purchase scam in 2017 were related to clothing, cosmetics, electronics, cars. However, the biggest one was buying pets online.

