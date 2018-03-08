Experts address feral hog issue at expo in WF

Farmers and ranchers learned about the best cost-effective solutions to deal with the feral hog problem at an expo in Wichita Falls. (Source: KAUZ)

A feral hog depredation conference was held at the ranch and farm expo in Wichita Falls.

Farmers and ranchers learned about the best cost-effective solutions to deal with the feral hog problem. The hogs cause millions in damage annually.

Texas has 50-percent of the feral hog population. Dr. John Tomececk Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Wildlife Specialist said only one county in the lone star state is not dealing with the problem.

