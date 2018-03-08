Average gas price up a nickel in WF

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Wichita Falls jumped five cents from last week. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The average price is now $2.31 a gallon compared to $2.26 last week.

According to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas average for a gallon of regular unleaded in Texas is now $2.29. That price is one cent more than last week and 18 cents more than this date last year.

Though Texas no longer has the cheapest gas in the nation at this time, the state still remains in the top 5 states with the lowest gas prices.

In Wichita Falls, the lowest price for gas we found was at Murphy's at Archer City Highway next to the Wal-Mart on Greenbriar at $2.13 a gallon.

