Average gas price up a nickel in WF

City of Bowie officials have reopened Lake Amon Carter to boat traffic, according to the Bowie News.
A Wichita Falls man is behind bars accused of assaulting a nurse in the Emergency Room of United Regional.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Wichita Falls jumped five cents from last week.
Cuddly Helena was returned to an Atlanta animal shelter because her new owners thought she was "too nice."
