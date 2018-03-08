Man arrested following alleged attack of ER nurse

After being released from the hospital, Gary Osborne was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail and charged with two counts of Assault on a Public Servant, Terroristic Threat Against a Public Servant and Public Intoxication. (Source: WCSO)

A Wichita Falls man is behind bars accused of assaulting a nurse in the Emergency Room of United Regional.

Around 12:12 a.m. on Friday, officers were called out to the hospital for a patient causing a disturbance.

According to the probable cause affidavit, as officers were attempting to take Gary M. Osborne, 63, for alleged public intoxication he collapsed in the parking lot and said he couldn't breathe and his chest was hurting.

Police walked Osborne back into the hospital for medical treatment.

Osborne was handcuffed to the bed and was being aggressive with medical staff, according to police.

While a nurse was attempting to care for Osborne, arrest documents state he kicked her in the left side of her head and neck area twice.

After being released from the hospital, Osborne was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail and charged with two counts of Assault on a Public Servant, Terroristic Threat Against a Public Servant and Public Intoxication.

He remained in the jail on Thursday afternoon.

