Lake Amon Carter reopens to boat traffic

City of Bowie officials have reopened Lake Amon Carter to boat traffic, according to the Bowie News.

The lake had been closed since last week due to rising water levels causing safety concerns.

Boaters who venture out onto the lake are urged to use caution and avoid making large wakes around homes.

