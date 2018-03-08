Lake Amon Carter reopens to boat traffic - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Lake Amon Carter reopens to boat traffic

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
BOWIE,TX(RNN Texoma) -

City of Bowie officials have reopened Lake Amon Carter to boat traffic, according to the Bowie News.

The lake had been closed since last week due to rising water levels causing safety concerns.

Boaters who venture out onto the lake are urged to use caution and avoid making large wakes around homes.

  Lake Amon Carter reopens to boat traffic

