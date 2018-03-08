Bowie basketball advances to 3A title game

#10 Bowie will face winner of #12 Mt. Vernon vs Santa Rosa in 3A Championship Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Alamodome!
Two years ago Bowie was lead by then-sophomore Jeffery Howard. But since then, Howard has suffered two tough knee injuries, both on the football field. Now he is back on the court, playing with his teammates!
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he won't force his players to stand for the national anthem, even though he believes kneeling is an ineffective way to promote social justice.
Scores and highlights from Tuesday's baseball and softball, including a rivalry match-up between Rider and WFHS softball!
Scores and highlights from games including senior nights for both WFHS and Burkburnett girls soccer on Tuesday!
