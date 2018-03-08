Bowie basketball advances to 3A title game - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Bowie basketball advances to 3A title game

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
The Bowie Jackrabbits advanced to the 3A State Championship with a 59-43 win over Grandview Thursday in San Antonio / Source: KAUZ The Bowie Jackrabbits advanced to the 3A State Championship with a 59-43 win over Grandview Thursday in San Antonio / Source: KAUZ
SAN ANTONIO, TX (KAUZ) -

UIL Class 3A Semifinal - San Antonio

#10 Bowie  59
Grandview  43
BOW: Kason Spikes 16 pts, Daniel Mosley 15 pts, 10 reb

Bowie will face winner of #12 Mt. Vernon vs Santa Rosa in 3A Championship Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Alamodome.

