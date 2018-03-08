A Few More Clouds Today, Pleasant Afternoon

Today we get a replay of yesterday's weather, especially temperature wise with a cold morning, light winds and a mild afternoon. The only noticeable difference might be a few clouds. Highs will be near 60. South winds return tomorrow helping to trigger a warming trend. By Thursday we've got strong winds and highs in the 70s. We could see highs in the 80s Friday. With the strong winds at the end of the week, wildfire danger will be high.

We're getting mixed signals from forecast models concerning the weekend. It looks like a few fronts, both warm and cold, is making the temperature forecast difficult, no cold weather though. There is a hint of rain Sunday but we haven't committed to a chance on the seven day forecast.

-First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron