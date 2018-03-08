Cold Front Complicates Saturday Forecast

Its hasn't been as cold this morning with a south breeze. Today will be similar to yesterday with a little more sun and a little more heat. Highs will be in the mid, perhaps upper 70s. Saturday's forecast is complicated by the passage of a cold front in the middle of the day. Because of this, high temperatures will fall any where from the upper 60s to near 80 degrees. Saturday will be cloudy and winds will be gusty at times. We're much more confident that Sunday will be windy with highs near 60 degrees and mostly sunny skies. Cooler still Monday when highs will be in the 50s. At this time we don't see many big weather headlines for what will be spring break for many, next week.

John Cameron First Alert Meteorologist

