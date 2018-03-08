Cold Mornings, Nice Afternoons

Its cold this morning but its not windy which is the big difference between this morning and yesterday morning. Lots of sunshine today and no wind. Like yesterday, highs will be near 60. A weak disturbance will move into Oklahoma Tuesday. Chances are we'll just see scattered clouds. It looks like rain chances will stay to our north. All-in-all, the first half of the week will be quiet. Strong south winds will boost temperatures to finish the week. We're forecasting highs in the mid 80s Friday into Saturday, which are 20 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

There are no rain chances in today's seven day forecast, but we'll keep an eye on thunderstorm chances this weekend.

-First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron