FIRST ALERT: N winds stay strong this afternoon

Happy Sunday. The cold front has arrived, and winds are gusting up to 40 mph in some places this morning.

Mostly cloudy skies will try to clear out by this afternoon. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds across SW OK, but temps stay in the upper 50s with strong N winds. Fire danger will be highest out to the W.

Overnight N winds calm down and skies clear out, leaving us with temps in the low 30s. We stay in the 50s for one more day before the 60s arrive on Tuesday. Plenty of sunshine is on the way for us this week, and our temps soar back into the mid 70s by Thursday and low 80s by Friday and Saturday.

Latest data doesn't hint at any chance for rain over the next 7 days. Enjoy those outdoor plans for the time being!

-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey