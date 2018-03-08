Tracking Warmer Weather and Cool Front

South winds will continue into at least part of the weekend, bringing a continued rise in temperatures. Highs Friday will be well into the 70s with 70s again Saturday. However, a cold front will arrive Saturday, bringing cooler weather back to the south for at least the first few days in spring break. Sunday and Monday's high temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60. A warmer weather pattern arrives toward the middle and later part of next week. Unfortunately, the weather pattern looks dry.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist

