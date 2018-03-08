Kiwanis Park project to be completed later than planned

A project underway at Kiwanis Park in Wichita Falls will not be completed on schedule. (Source: RNN Texoma)

City officials say it was started after hundreds of prairie dogs escaped their containment area causing health concerns.

The city is now building them a new home and at last check, poles were starting to go up for a fence above a concrete barrier.

The project is now expected to be finished sometime mid to late next week.

