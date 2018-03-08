Kiwanis Park project to be completed later than planned - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Kiwanis Park project to be completed later than planned

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
A project underway at Kiwanis Park in Wichita Falls will not be completed on schedule. (Source: RNN Texoma) A project underway at Kiwanis Park in Wichita Falls will not be completed on schedule. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A project underway at Kiwanis Park in Wichita Falls will not be completed on schedule.

City officials say it was started after hundreds of prairie dogs escaped their containment area causing health concerns.

The city is now building them a new home and at last check, poles were starting to go up for a fence above a concrete barrier.

The project is now expected to be finished sometime mid to late next week.

