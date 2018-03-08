United Regional named one of nation's top 100 hospitals

Midwestern State University hosted a fair Thursday to provide safety and travel tips to students before they leave for spring break.
Midwestern State University hosted a fair Thursday to provide safety and travel tips to students before they leave for spring break.
The South Korean delegation was at the White House to tell officials about the country's recent talks with North Korea.
The South Korean delegation was at the White House to tell officials about the country's recent talks with North Korea.
The Wichita Falls Housing Authority held an early childhood fair Thursday.
The Wichita Falls Housing Authority held an early childhood fair Thursday.
United Regional has once again been named one of the nation's top 100 hospitals.
United Regional has once again been named one of the nation's top 100 hospitals.