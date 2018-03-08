United Regional named one of nation's top 100 hospitals - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

United Regional named one of nation's top 100 hospitals

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
United Regional has once again been named one of the nation's top 100 hospitals. (Source: RNN Texoma) United Regional has once again been named one of the nation's top 100 hospitals. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

United Regional has once again been named one of the nation's top 100 hospitals.

This is the third time in a six year period that the hospital has received the award.

United Regional President and CEO Phylliss Cowling said she is incredibly proud of all the staff, physicians, volunteers and board members, and honored to be a part.

"We don't do what we do to win award," Cowling said. "We do what we do to serve our community, but yeah its nice to get the award that validates that."

The Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals program has now been in existence for 25 years and it continues to be one of the most respected awards in the medical industry.

