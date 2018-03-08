WF Housing Authority holds early childhood fair - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WF Housing Authority holds early childhood fair

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
The Wichita Falls Housing Authority held an early childhood fair Thursday.  (Source: RNN Texoma) The Wichita Falls Housing Authority held an early childhood fair Thursday.  (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Housing Authority held an early childhood fair Thursday. 

It was for pregnant women or parents with children ranging from newborns to five year olds. 

Agencies held enrollment for programs at the event including early head start and head start as well as programs concerning home visiting, health and nutrition.

"Its so important to know whats out there because their might be a service that you qualify for but you didn't even know about," said Ross Program Coordinator Paris Ward. "We've had some families that came in today and they said we didn't even know about a lot of the agencies that are here that they qualify for."

Free car seat check, replacement and new car seats were also available.The first 100 children there also received a free coupon for chicken fingers.

