MSU holds spring break safety seminar

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Midwestern State University hosted a fair Thursday to provide safety and travel tips to students before they leave for spring break.

One of the main topics was alcohol safety.

One sorority played water pong instead of beer pong. 

There were plenty of Shirley-Temples and other non-alcoholic drinks served there.

"I felt like it was good idea to put our name out there to let them know that fraternities and sometimes aren't all about what they see on tv or social media. We do know about alcohol safety," said MSU student Jessica Hernandez.

Along with drunk goggles, students also got the chance to get behind the wheel in a drunk driving simulator to learn how alcohol can impair judgement.

