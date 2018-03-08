WF students give it their all in district spelling bee

Seven third through sixth graders gave it their all Thursday in the Wichita Falls ISD district wide spelling bee. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Seven 3rd through 6th graders gave it their all Thursday night in the Wichita Falls ISD district wide spelling bee.

They are all first place winners from their individual campus spelling bees and with family and friends watching, each proved why they were there as they headed up to the microphone.

Newschannel 6 anchor Ashley Fitzwater had the honor of being one of three judges and says she was amazed at their talent/

While the top three walked away with prizes, Barwise 6th grader Ben Kemp took the win.

He said he was nervous and excited at the same time, but said he was prepared when the final word was called.

"Picaresque, I was excited when I heard it cause I was like yep I got that one," Kemp said. "Work hard, study hard and prioritize studying because it's really important."

Ben was congratulated by family and friends afterwards including his great grandmother. He will go on to represent Wichita Falls in Washington D.C. at the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition in May and we wish him all the best.

Also congratulations to Grayson Thomas who took second place and Noah Doley who won third.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved