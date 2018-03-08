Camp Fire North Texas celebrates 103 years

Seven 3rd through 6th graders gave it their all Thursday night in the Wichita Falls ISD district wide spelling bee.
Camp Fire North Texas is celebrating their 103 anniversary today. It's a happy coincidence that Camp Fire shares its birthday with International Women's Day because it was the first organization created for girls in the United States.
Midwestern State University hosted a fair Thursday to provide safety and travel tips to students before they leave for spring break.
The South Korean delegation was at the White House to tell officials about the country's recent talks with North Korea.
