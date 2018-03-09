Maple is up for adoption through Texas Pit Crew - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Maple is up for adoption through Texas Pit Crew

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Maple joined us in studio on Thursday with Texas Pit Crew. (Source: KAUZ) Maple joined us in studio on Thursday with Texas Pit Crew. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Texas Pit Crew has a beautiful dog for adoption.

Meet Maple! She is a gentle and sweet mixed breed who is about 1 ½ years old.

For more information contact Kelly Bryan at https://www.texaspitcrew.org/contact/.

Powered by Frankly