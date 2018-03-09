Maple is up for adoption through Texas Pit Crew

Thursday, March 8 2018 6:54 AM EST2018-03-08 11:54:00 GMT
Friday, March 9 2018 12:25 AM EST2018-03-09 05:25:32 GMT
(Andrew Matthews/PA via AP). Police officers seal off a cul-de-sac in Salisbury, England, near to the home of former Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal as a nerve agent is believed to have been used to critically injure him and his daughter Yulia. Britain's...
British Home Secretary Amber Rudd says a former Russian spy and his daughter, who were poisoned with a nerve agent, are in a critical but stable condition.
