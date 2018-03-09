Texoma's Most Wanted - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. (Source: KAUZ) The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Latesha M. Brown 
White Female 
DOB: 06-12-88 
Grn/Bro 
200 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall 
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance

Kamron Douglas-Coleman 
Black Male 
DOB: 05-24-97 
Blk/Bro 
150 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall 
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Trafficking of Person U/18yoa for Prostitution

Iesha Marie Escalante 
Hispanic Female 
DOB: 02-07-97 
Bro/Bro 
200 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall 
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Theft from person

Landon Jacob Ponce 
White Male 
DOB: 01-04-98 
Bro/Bro 
134 Lbs. / 5'03" Tall 
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Burglary of Habitation

Leonard Skinner 
Hispanic Male 
DOB: 09-16-87 
Bro/Bro 
200 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall 
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Aggravated Assault

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Gunman takes 3 hostages at California veterans home

    Gunman takes 3 hostages at California veterans home

    Friday, March 9 2018 3:01 PM EST2018-03-09 20:01:17 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 3:22 PM EST2018-03-09 20:22:51 GMT

    A gunman entered the grounds reportedly wearing all black and wearing body armor.

    A gunman entered the grounds reportedly wearing all black and wearing body armor.

  • Flu season continues decline, 5 more children die

    Flu season continues decline, 5 more children die

    Friday, March 9 2018 2:22 PM EST2018-03-09 19:22:34 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 2:22 PM EST2018-03-09 19:22:34 GMT
    More than 24,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations were reported nationwide between Oct. 1 and March 6. (Source: CDC)More than 24,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations were reported nationwide between Oct. 1 and March 6. (Source: CDC)
    More than 24,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations were reported nationwide between Oct. 1 and March 6. (Source: CDC)More than 24,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations were reported nationwide between Oct. 1 and March 6. (Source: CDC)

    More than 24,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations were reported nationwide between Oct. 1 and March 6.

    More than 24,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations were reported nationwide between Oct. 1 and March 6.

  • Four-legged friend Friday

    Four-legged friend Friday

    Friday, March 9 2018 2:07 PM EST2018-03-09 19:07:31 GMT

    The Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by the Newschannel 6 studios to show off a pet in need of a forever home.  

    The Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by the Newschannel 6 studios to show off a pet in need of a forever home.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly