The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. (Source: KAUZ)

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Latesha M. Brown

White Female

DOB: 06-12-88

Grn/Bro

200 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance

Kamron Douglas-Coleman

Black Male

DOB: 05-24-97

Blk/Bro

150 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Trafficking of Person U/18yoa for Prostitution

Iesha Marie Escalante

Hispanic Female

DOB: 02-07-97

Bro/Bro

200 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Theft from person

Landon Jacob Ponce

White Male

DOB: 01-04-98

Bro/Bro

134 Lbs. / 5'03" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Burglary of Habitation

Leonard Skinner

Hispanic Male

DOB: 09-16-87

Bro/Bro

200 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Aggravated Assault

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.