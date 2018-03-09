Howmet project to bring jobs, upgrades

Recently the Wichita Falls City Council passed a resolution to nominate Howmet for a $16 million project that would upgrade the facility, it's machinery, and expand the Howmet plant. (Source: KAUZ)

Howmet Castings and Services is looking to upgrade and expand its facility in Wichita Falls.

Recently city council passed a resolution to nominate Howmet for a $16 million project that would upgrade the facility, it's machinery, and expand the plant.

They would retain 902 jobs and add an additional 45.

Executive Director of Downtown Development, Jana Schmader, said one of the biggest things manufacturers look for when moving or keeping a company is their downtown.

