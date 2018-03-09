Four-legged friend Friday

The Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by the Newschannel 6 studios to show off a pet in need of a forever home.

Today's pet is Amelia who is a stray.

She is about 2 years old and is very playful and good with other dogs.

To learn about adopting an animal through the Wichita Falls Animal Services click here or call (940) 761-8894

