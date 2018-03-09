Four-legged friend Friday - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Four-legged friend Friday

By Jake Garcia, Morning Anchor
The Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by the Newschannel 6 studios to show off a pet in need of a forever home. 

Today's pet is Amelia who is a stray. 

She is about 2 years old and is very playful and good with other dogs. 

To learn about adopting an animal through the Wichita Falls Animal Services click here or call (940) 761-8894

