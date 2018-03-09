EatlocalWF.com Restaurant Week starts Monday

EatlocalWF.com Restaurant Week is March 12-16.

This is the second year business owners have teamed up to showcase and support local eateries around Wichita Falls.

There will be specials at those participating restaurants and gift certificates giveaways.

Here is a list of those who are taking part:

8th Street Coffee House

B Cocoa Artisan Chocolates

The Deli Planet

Ganache To-Go

Gidget’s Sandwich Shack

g pops

The Gypsy Kit Café

Gypsy Kit Fit

Half Pint Taproom

Parkway Grill

P2

Odd Duck Coffee

Pelican's

Scratch

Stone Oven Gourmet Pizza & Eatery

Mcbrides

Willie’s Place

