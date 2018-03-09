EatlocalWF.com Restaurant Week starts Monday

According to TX-DOT, the southbound lanes of Maplewood between E. Montgomery Place and Mallard will be closed for the next 2-3 months starting Monday, March 12.
A gunman entered the grounds reportedly wearing all black and wearing body armor.
EatlocalWF.com Restaurant Week is March 12-16.
More than 24,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations were reported nationwide between Oct. 1 and March 6.
The Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by the Newschannel 6 studios to show off a pet in need of a forever home.
