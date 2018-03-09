Construction to cause lane closures on Maplewood

According to TX-DOT, the southbound lanes of Maplewood Avenue between E. Montgomery Place and Mallard will be closed for the next 2-3 months starting Monday, March 12.

The closures are to replace culverts on Maplewood and it will take place over the next seven months.

The replacement work will require both of the southbound lanes of Maplewood to be closed for the next 2-3 months.

A detour that takes drivers West on Elliot Street to Kemp Street South to Elmwood Eastbound will be in place. Once the southbound culverts are replaced, crews will begin working on installing culverts in the northbound lanes.

The culverts are being replaced because of their age and width. New sidewalks will also be installed by TX-DOT during this project as well.

Federal funding that pays for bridge replacements on city and county roads are being used to fund this project.

