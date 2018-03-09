Texas DPS gives spring break safety tips - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texas DPS gives spring break safety tips

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding people to keep safety as their top priority during spring break. (Source: RNN Texoma) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding people to keep safety as their top priority during spring break. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA COUNTY, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are advising the public to drive safe as they drive out of town for Spring Break.

Trooper Dan Buesing said slowing down can make all the difference especially when there are more drivers on the road.

He said to remove all distractions like using a cell phone while driving. Another tip he gave was to avoid driving late at night during spring break.

"Be mindful if you're going to be out past midnight," Trooper Buesing said. "That's when you're going to be sharing the roadways with intoxicated drivers."

He said the safest time to drive is daytime. "You can see better and have a better an overall safety measure in your car getting where you want to go," he said.

Texas Department of Transportation reported during the 2016 spring break-period, there were 458 DUI-alcohol crashes for college-aged drivers (17-34), 15 were fatalities and 33 resulted in serious injuries.

Trooper Buesing advised everyone to plan ahead before they choose to drink like having a designated driver, ordering a taxi or a ride share or you can also go here to find another alternative.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Arconic looking to expand in Wichita Falls

    Arconic looking to expand in Wichita Falls

    Friday, March 9 2018 7:40 PM EST2018-03-10 00:40:00 GMT
    Arconic is hoping to expand their facility in Wichita Falls. (Source: KAUZ)Arconic is hoping to expand their facility in Wichita Falls. (Source: KAUZ)
    Arconic is hoping to expand their facility in Wichita Falls. (Source: KAUZ)Arconic is hoping to expand their facility in Wichita Falls. (Source: KAUZ)

    Howmet Castings and Services is looking to renovate and expand in Wichita Falls, and the city is doing what they can to help them out.

    Howmet Castings and Services is looking to renovate and expand in Wichita Falls, and the city is doing what they can to help them out.

  • 6 Around Town

    6 Around Town

    Friday, March 9 2018 7:15 PM EST2018-03-10 00:15:05 GMT
    Ava Van Valen shows us whats going on around town this weekend. (Source: RNN Texoma)Ava Van Valen shows us whats going on around town this weekend. (Source: RNN Texoma)
    Ava Van Valen shows us whats going on around town this weekend. (Source: RNN Texoma)Ava Van Valen shows us whats going on around town this weekend. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    Ava Van Valen shows us whats going on around town this weekend.  

    Ava Van Valen shows us whats going on around town this weekend.  

  • Gunman holds hostages at California veterans home

    Gunman holds hostages at California veterans home

    Friday, March 9 2018 3:01 PM EST2018-03-09 20:01:17 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 6:45 PM EST2018-03-09 23:45:17 GMT

    A gunman entered the grounds reportedly wearing all black and wearing body armor.

    A gunman entered the grounds reportedly wearing all black and wearing body armor.

    •   
Powered by Frankly