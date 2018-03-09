Texas DPS gives spring break safety tips

Howmet Castings and Services is looking to renovate and expand in Wichita Falls, and the city is doing what they can to help them out.
Howmet Castings and Services is looking to renovate and expand in Wichita Falls, and the city is doing what they can to help them out.
Ava Van Valen shows us whats going on around town this weekend.
Ava Van Valen shows us whats going on around town this weekend.
A gunman entered the grounds reportedly wearing all black and wearing body armor.
A gunman entered the grounds reportedly wearing all black and wearing body armor.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are advising the public to drive safe as they drive out of town for Spring Break.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are advising the public to drive safe as they drive out of town for Spring Break.
According to TX-DOT, the southbound lanes of Maplewood between E. Montgomery Place and Mallard will be closed for the next 2-3 months starting Monday, March 12.
According to TX-DOT, the southbound lanes of Maplewood between E. Montgomery Place and Mallard will be closed for the next 2-3 months starting Monday, March 12.