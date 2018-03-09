Browse Shop turns 50 years old

Wichita Falls police say a rollover accident in Wichita Falls sent one person to the hospital Friday night.
The Browse Shop located on East Scott Avenue kicks off its 50th anniversary celebration Saturday.
Howmet Castings and Services is looking to renovate and expand in Wichita Falls, and the city is doing what they can to help them out.
Ava Van Valen shows us whats going on around town this weekend.
A gunman entered the grounds reportedly wearing all black and wearing body armor.
