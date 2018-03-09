Browse Shop turns 50 years old - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Browse Shop turns 50 years old

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
The Browse Shop located on East Scott Avenue kicks off its 50th anniversary celebration Saturday. (Source: RNN Texoma) The Browse Shop located on East Scott Avenue kicks off its 50th anniversary celebration Saturday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Browse Shop located on East Scott Avenue kicks off its 50th anniversary celebration Saturday.

For making it half a century, the business will show its appreciation to customers by giving away a ton of free items.

"It's a legacy," said Co-owner Megan Ermis. "My mom has worked here since 1974, its when she started here, and its her legacy and we want to carry that on as long as we can to make her proud too."

There will be live music and B-B-Q and the fun will take place starting at 9 a.m. and run until 6 a.m.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Rollover accident sends one to hospital

    Rollover accident sends one to hospital

    Friday, March 9 2018 9:31 PM EST2018-03-10 02:31:46 GMT
    Wichita Falls police say a rollover accident in Wichita Falls sent one person to the hospital Friday night. (Source: RNN Texoma)Wichita Falls police say a rollover accident in Wichita Falls sent one person to the hospital Friday night. (Source: RNN Texoma)
    Wichita Falls police say a rollover accident in Wichita Falls sent one person to the hospital Friday night. (Source: RNN Texoma)Wichita Falls police say a rollover accident in Wichita Falls sent one person to the hospital Friday night. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    Wichita Falls police say a rollover accident in Wichita Falls sent one person to the hospital Friday night. 

    Wichita Falls police say a rollover accident in Wichita Falls sent one person to the hospital Friday night. 

  • Browse Shop turns 50 years old

    Browse Shop turns 50 years old

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:01 PM EST2018-03-10 01:01:16 GMT
    The Browse Shop located on East Scott Avenue kicks off its 50th anniversary celebration Saturday. (Source: RNN Texoma)The Browse Shop located on East Scott Avenue kicks off its 50th anniversary celebration Saturday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
    The Browse Shop located on East Scott Avenue kicks off its 50th anniversary celebration Saturday. (Source: RNN Texoma)The Browse Shop located on East Scott Avenue kicks off its 50th anniversary celebration Saturday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    The Browse Shop located on East Scott Avenue kicks off its 50th anniversary celebration Saturday. 

    The Browse Shop located on East Scott Avenue kicks off its 50th anniversary celebration Saturday. 

  • Arconic looking to expand in Wichita Falls

    Arconic looking to expand in Wichita Falls

    Friday, March 9 2018 7:40 PM EST2018-03-10 00:40:00 GMT
    Arconic is hoping to expand their facility in Wichita Falls. (Source: KAUZ)Arconic is hoping to expand their facility in Wichita Falls. (Source: KAUZ)
    Arconic is hoping to expand their facility in Wichita Falls. (Source: KAUZ)Arconic is hoping to expand their facility in Wichita Falls. (Source: KAUZ)

    Howmet Castings and Services is looking to renovate and expand in Wichita Falls, and the city is doing what they can to help them out.

    Howmet Castings and Services is looking to renovate and expand in Wichita Falls, and the city is doing what they can to help them out.

    •   
Powered by Frankly