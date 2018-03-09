Browse Shop turns 50 years old

The Browse Shop located on East Scott Avenue kicks off its 50th anniversary celebration Saturday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

For making it half a century, the business will show its appreciation to customers by giving away a ton of free items.

"It's a legacy," said Co-owner Megan Ermis. "My mom has worked here since 1974, its when she started here, and its her legacy and we want to carry that on as long as we can to make her proud too."

There will be live music and B-B-Q and the fun will take place starting at 9 a.m. and run until 6 a.m.

