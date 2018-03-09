Arconic looking to expand in Wichita Falls

Howmet Castings and Services is looking to renovate and expand in Wichita Falls, and the city is doing what they can to help them out.

On February 20 city council passed a resolution to nominate the manufacturing company for the $16 million project that would be state funded.

It would mean 902 jobs staying in Wichita Falls and 45 more being added.

"We put a lot of efforts into our existing business program and the city has supported our existing businesses in a big way through the 4A board, the economic development funding, and other programs the city offers," C.E.O. of the Chamber of Commerce, Henry Florsheim said.

The company is hoping to get new equipment, as well as modernize and renovate their facility.

Florsheim said retaining jobs is just as important as adding new ones.

"We're always concerned about all of our employers," he said. "And that's why we spend a lot of time working with our existing companies to identify potential threats to them."

There are many different factors companies look for when deciding to locate a business. One of those is a vibrant downtown.

"That's the number one thing an industry will look at," Executive Director of Downtown Development, Jana Schmader said. "What is there for my people to do. And downtown is one of those critical factors to bringing in industries and growing the base."

"It doesn't matter how much money we give a company," Florsheim said. "If they don't feel they can find the workforce here, they're not coming. The more we have for people to do, the more things there are that would cause people to say that's a great place to live. And the more likely we are to land more companies."

Schmader said that more living spaces downtown will also help because that's one of the best things they can do to retain their workforce.

Florsheim said the Chamber is currently scheduled to meet with Howmet next week to go over all the details of the project.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved