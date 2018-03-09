Rollover accident sends one to hospital

Wichita Falls police say a rollover accident in Wichita Falls sent one person to the hospital Friday night. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Just before 7 p.m, a silver Honda SUV went to turn north on Fairway from Southwest Parkway when investigators say a red sedan collided with it. The Honda rolled over and landed upside down.

Police say both drivers claim they had a green light when the incident occurred.

The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The accident is still under investigation. No charges are being filed at this time.

