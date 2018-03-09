Rollover accident sends one to hospital - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Rollover accident sends one to hospital

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Wichita Falls police say a rollover accident in Wichita Falls sent one person to the hospital Friday night.

Just before 7 p.m, a silver Honda SUV went to turn north on Fairway from Southwest Parkway when investigators say a red sedan collided with it. The Honda rolled over and landed upside down. 

Police say both drivers claim they had a green light when the incident occurred.

The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital as a precaution. 

The accident is still under investigation. No charges are being filed at this time.

