Taqueria El Cubilete holds fundraiser for WFPD

A Wichita Falls food truck held a fundraiser for the Wichita Falls Police Department Saturday.

Taqueria El Cubilete, located at Scott and 11th Street. kicked off the event at noon Saturday and will be open until 3 a.m. Sunday. All proceeds raised will go to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

The owners of the food truck, Forrest Bennett and Gilbert Cuevos Rodrigez, said it meant a lot to them that they are able to give back to the community.

"Often times these guys serve and don't get recognized so anything we can do to help show appreciation and give back is great," Bennett said.

This is the first fundraiser the business has hosted but it will certainly not be the last. Rodrigez said they will be having a monthly fundraiser for different organizations around Wichita Falls.

They ask that if anyone has any ideas of a organization that would be good for them to have a fundraiser for to please let them know. They also said that next Saturday, March 17, law enforcement can eat for free at the truck.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved